Cebu Pacific Airbus A321neo Veers Off Runway at Butuan Airport, Flights Suspended

A Cebu Pacific Airbus A321neo became stuck in the grass after a runway excursion at Butuan Bancasi Airport in the Philippines while preparing for departure.

The crew was attempting to turn and line up for departure on Runway 12 when the aircraft left the paved surface and became immobilized in the grass.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) temporarily suspended all landing and takeoff operations at the airport while crews worked to recover the aircraft and clear the affected area.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and assess the aircraft before normal airport operations fully resume.