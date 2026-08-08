UAE Says Oil Tanker Targeted by Missile While Transiting Strait of Hormuz

The United Arab Emirates says an oil tanker belonging to the country was targeted by a missile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, according to a statement attributed to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry condemned the reported attack and accused Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of responsibility, describing the incident as an “act of piracy” and saying such actions were unacceptable.

Details regarding the tanker, the extent of any damage, and possible casualties were not immediately available. There has also been no independently verified confirmation of responsibility for the reported missile strike.

The incident could further heighten tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important shipping routes and a critical passage for global oil and energy supplies.