SPC Warns of Hail, Damaging Winds, and Possible Tornadoes Across Iowa and Wisconsin

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued Mesoscale Discussion #1856, warning that the threat of large hail, damaging wind gusts, and one or two tornadoes will continue through the early evening across parts of Iowa and Wisconsin.

Forecasters say storms in the region are capable of producing hail between 1.5 and 2.5 inches in diameter, wind gusts of 55 to 70 mph, and isolated tornadoes with winds of 85 to 110 mph. The discussion is associated with Severe Thunderstorm Watch 541, which remains in effect as severe storms continue to develop.

Residents in the affected areas are urged to closely monitor weather warnings and be prepared to take shelter if tornado warnings or severe thunderstorm warnings are issued. Weather conditions are expected to remain dangerous into the evening as the storm system moves across the region.