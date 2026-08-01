U.S. Embassy in Israel urges Americans to consider leaving Middle East amid escalating tensions

JERUSALEM, Israel — The U.S. Embassy in Israel has advised U.S. citizens in the Middle East to consider leaving the region, or be prepared to depart if the security situation worsens.

In a security alert, the embassy said the security environment across the Middle East remains complex, with the potential for rapid and unforeseen escalation. Americans were urged to remain vigilant, monitor local developments, and be prepared for possible flight cancellations, airspace closures, and other travel disruptions.

The advisory comes as regional tensions continue to rise, prompting several U.S. diplomatic missions across the Middle East to issue updated security warnings.