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Iranian media: Explosion reported near Islamabad-e-Gharb in Kermanshah Province
KERMANSHAH, Iran — Iranian media reported that an explosion was heard near the town of Islamabad-e-Gharb in Kermanshah Province on Saturday.
The cause of the reported explosion was not immediately clear, and Iranian authorities had not released an official statement at the time of publication.
The reported blast comes amid heightened regional tensions and follows a series of recent incidents reported in western Iran. Further details are expected as the situation develops.