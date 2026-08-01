UNITED STATES — A viral video shows a jet ski rider apparently losing consciousness moments before crashing into a pontoon dock at high speed.

Video: Jet ski rider loses consciousness before crashing into dock https://t.co/nw4Nk4BShC pic.twitter.com/UjUgVN4JMw — Cedar News (@cedar_news) August 1, 2026

The dramatic footage captures the rider continuing forward without apparent control before colliding with the dock, sending debris flying. The incident has spread widely across social media.

The exact location of the crash has not been officially confirmed, though it is believed to have occurred in the United States. Authorities have not released information on the rider’s condition or whether any other injuries were reported.