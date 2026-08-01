Heavy rain, flooding threat and thunderstorms expected across Illinois and Indiana

CHICAGO, Ill. — Periods of rain, heavy at times, along with isolated thunderstorms, are expected to move across parts of Illinois and Indiana through this evening.

Forecasters warn that heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding and rises on rivers and streams, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Motorists are urged to use caution and never drive through flooded roadways, as water depth and road conditions can be difficult to judge. Residents should continue monitoring local forecasts for any additional flood or severe weather alerts.