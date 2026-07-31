NAPLES, Italy — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck the Campi Flegrei volcanic area near Naples, causing significant damage in several communities, according to initial reports.

Video: Strong 4.7 earthquake causes significant damage in Campi Flegrei, Italy https://t.co/eqt4NdsqnP pic.twitter.com/4zTQ7Y8ZvV — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 31, 2026

The earthquake, centered just north of the Solfatara crater at a depth of approximately 2.6 kilometers (1.6 miles), reportedly caused the collapse of some buildings and power outages in parts of the affected area.

Emergency services are assessing the damage and searching affected locations. Authorities have not yet released an official casualty report, and the full extent of the destruction remains under evaluation.