Storm Prediction Center issues Slight Risk for severe storms across Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama

NORMAN, Okla. — The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a Day 2 Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe thunderstorms across parts of Kentucky, Middle Tennessee, and northern Alabama.

Forecasters warn that storms developing on the second day of the outlook period could produce damaging wind gusts, large hail, and localized flash flooding, with isolated tornadoes also possible depending on storm development.

Residents in the affected areas are encouraged to monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions as the system approaches.