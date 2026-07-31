Factory fire in Washington, Tyne and Wear, Northeast England triggers major emergency response after reported explosions

WASHINGTON, Tyne and Wear, England — Emergency services are responding to a major factory fire at the Crowther Industrial Estate in Washington, Tyne and Wear, following reports of multiple explosions.

The Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said five fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were dispatched to the scene. Thick black smoke could be seen rising high into the sky, with the plume visible from the A1, A194, and Sunderland Highway.

Northumbria Police said officers are assisting firefighters at the scene, where a safety cordon has been established.

Witnesses reported hearing “several explosions” and loud bangs as the fire spread. Fire officials have urged the public to avoid the area and advised nearby residents to keep windows and doors closed due to the heavy smoke.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and there have been no immediate reports of injuries. The incident remains ongoing.