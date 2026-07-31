Lay’s Sour Cream & Dill Crisps recalled over undeclared milk and wheat allergens

LONDON, England — ASR Solutions Ltd has recalled Lay’s Sour Cream & Dill Crisps (125g) after it was discovered that the product contains milk and wheat (gluten) that are not declared on the label, posing a health risk to consumers with allergies or coeliac disease.

The recall affects 125g packs with best-before dates up to and including October 31, 2026. The product was sold in Home Bargains stores across the UK.

Consumers with an allergy or intolerance to milk, wheat, or gluten, or those with coeliac disease, are advised not to eat the product. Customers should return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

The recall was issued as part of a Food Standards Agency (FSA) allergy alert, and ASR Solutions Ltd has contacted relevant allergy support organizations and issued a recall notice to customers.