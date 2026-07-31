Fight breaks out at ‘Stop the Violence’ event in Minneapolis, prompting large police response

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — A fight broke out Thursday evening during a “Stop the Violence” community event at Martin Luther King Park in south Minneapolis, prompting a large police response.

According to incident information shared by local crime tracker CrimeWatchMpls, at least 27 police officers responded to the park around 6:30 p.m. after the disturbance was reported as a fight.

The incident occurred during the 6th Annual Stop the Violence Community Cookout, a free event promoting unity, family activities, and violence prevention.

Authorities have not yet released official details on what sparked the fight, whether anyone was injured, or if any arrests were made. The incident remains under investigation.