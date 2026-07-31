Rafael A. Gordian wanted in Washington Township card shop burglary investigation

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Police are searching for Rafael A. Gordian, 31, of Philadelphia, in connection with two attempted break-ins at Frank’s Card Shop in Washington Township.

Investigators say Gordian and an unidentified accomplice smashed the store’s front window during a burglary on July 1. More than a week later, the pair allegedly returned armed with a hammer but failed to gain entry.

According to police, Gordian was driving a red Ford Taurus with Pennsylvania license plates during both incidents. He has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and attempted burglary.

Detectives are also seeking to identify the second suspect, who was seen wearing a gray-and-black hooded sweatshirt and carrying a hammer and a trash bag during both incidents.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the suspects or their whereabouts to contact the Washington Township Police Department.