CEUTA, Spain — Spain announced it will deploy additional troops to the North African enclave of Ceuta to reinforce security after groups of migrants entered Spanish territory.

Video: Spain deploys troops to Ceuta after migrants enter Spanish territory https://t.co/bGnq6YRkEc pic.twitter.com/0itbY3ss4l — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 30, 2026

The Spanish government said the military deployment is intended to support security forces, strengthen border protection, and maintain public order following the latest migrant crossings into the enclave.

Ceuta, along with the nearby enclave of Melilla, has long been a focal point for irregular migration from North Africa into Europe. Spanish authorities are continuing to monitor the situation as security operations remain underway.