eBay to pay $48.7 million to couple targeted in harassment campaign by former employees

BOSTON, Massachusetts — eBay has agreed to pay $48.7 million to a Massachusetts couple who accused former company employees of carrying out a years-long harassment campaign that included death threats, cyberstalking, and disturbing anonymous deliveries.

The settlement resolves a civil lawsuit filed by David and Ina Steiner, founders of the e-commerce industry newsletter EcommerceBytes, who alleged they were targeted in an effort to silence their reporting on eBay.

According to the settlement, the Steiners will receive $46.15 million from eBay, along with additional payments from former executives, including $2 million from former CEO Devin Wenig, $500,000 from former Senior Vice President Wendy Jones, and $50,000 from former Chief Communications Officer Steve Wymer.

The agreement also includes $7 million in charitable donations, with funds supporting nonprofit organizations, including groups that defend First Amendment rights. The settlement contains no confidentiality clause, allowing the Steiners to speak publicly about the case.

The harassment campaign allegedly began in 2019 after former eBay employees became upset with coverage published by the Steiners. Prosecutors said the couple received threatening messages, live cockroaches and spiders, a funeral wreath, a bloody pig Halloween mask, pornographic magazines sent to neighbors, and other intimidating deliveries. The perpetrators also allegedly planned to install a GPS tracking device on the couple’s vehicle.

In 2020, federal prosecutors charged seven former eBay employees in connection with the campaign. Most later pleaded guilty to offenses including conspiracy and cyberstalking, receiving prison sentences or home confinement. In 2024, eBay separately agreed to pay a $3 million criminal penalty under a deferred prosecution agreement with federal authorities.

eBay again apologized for the conduct, describing the actions of its former employees as “wrong” and “reprehensible,” while saying the company has since changed its leadership and strengthened its ethics policies and internal controls.