EuroMillions Results for Tuesday, July 28, 2026

The EuroMillions draw for Tuesday, July 28, 2026, has been completed.

The winning numbers are:

05, 07, 24, 30, 49

Lucky Stars: 10, 11

Players are encouraged to check their tickets to see if they have won a prize.

The jackpot winner status, prize breakdown, and any winners across participating countries will be announced by lottery officials after all tickets have been validated.

Congratulations to all the winners, and good luck to everyone who entered tonight’s draw.