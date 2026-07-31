U.S. investigating whether Iran was behind cyberattacks on more than 30 Minnesota water systems

WASHINGTON — U.S. authorities are investigating whether Iran was behind coordinated cyberattacks targeting more than 30 community water systems in Minnesota, according to a preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment.

The assessment indicates that Iranian-linked actors are the likely perpetrators, but officials stressed that the investigation remains ongoing and no final attribution has been made. Federal agencies, including the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), are continuing to analyze the attacks.

The cyberattacks temporarily disrupted operations at several water utilities, although officials said there is no evidence that drinking water quality was compromised. The incidents have prompted renewed warnings about cyber threats targeting critical U.S. infrastructure.