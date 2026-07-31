Jalisco weather forecast: Heavy rain and thunderstorms expected through the weekend

GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Authorities have issued a weather forecast for Jalisco covering July 31 through Aug. 2, warning of increasing thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, strong winds, and rough coastal conditions across much of the state.

On Friday, scattered afternoon thunderstorms are expected in most areas, especially in mountainous regions and central Jalisco. The potential for storms will increase on Saturday, with intermittent rain continuing into early Sunday, when thunderstorms are forecast to become widespread across the state.

The heaviest rainfall is expected in the Sierra Occidental, Altos, Ciénega, Centro, Sierra de Amula, Valles, Sur, and Sureste regions.

Forecasters are also warning of moderate to heavy rainfall, wind gusts of 30 to 40 km/h, with gusts exceeding 50 km/h during thunderstorms. Warmer conditions are expected along the coast and in the Sierra de Amula region.

Along the coast, waves of 1 to 2 meters are expected due to a long-period swell. Authorities are advising residents and visitors to avoid recreational activities in the water, stay away from rocky beaches, avoid flooded areas, and never attempt to cross swollen rivers or streams during heavy rain.