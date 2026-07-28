Tornado Warning Issued for Highland County, Virginia Until 3:45 p.m. EDT

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Highland County, Virginia, in effect until 3:45 p.m. EDT.

Residents in the warned area should take shelter immediately. Move to the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows, and protect yourself from flying debris. If you are in a mobile home, vehicle, or outdoors, seek more substantial shelter as quickly as possible.

A Tornado Warning means a tornado has been detected by radar or reported by trained spotters, indicating an immediate threat to life and property.

In addition to the tornado threat, severe thunderstorms may produce damaging wind gusts, large hail, frequent lightning, and torrential rainfall.

Residents are urged to monitor official weather updates and remain in a safe location until the warning expires or is canceled.