EuroMillions Results for July 28, 2026: £67 Million Jackpot Up for Grabs Tonight

Lottery players across Europe are hoping to land a life-changing prize as a £67 million EuroMillions jackpot is up for grabs in Tuesday night’s draw.

To win the jackpot, players must match all five main numbers and both Lucky Stars. The EuroMillions draw is expected to take place at approximately 8:45 p.m. local time.

In addition to the main jackpot, one player in the UK is guaranteed to become a millionaire through the UK Millionaire Maker raffle.

The Thunderball draw is also scheduled for 8:00 p.m., offering a fixed jackpot of £500,000. Unlike many other lottery games, the Thunderball jackpot does not roll over or get shared between multiple winners. Players must match all five main numbers and the Thunderball to claim the top prize.

Winning numbers will be announced shortly after the draws are completed.