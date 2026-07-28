Russia’s Top Investigator Proposes Harsher Penalties for Crimes Involving VPNs and AI

Russia’s top investigative official has proposed treating the use of virtual private networks (VPNs) and artificial intelligence (AI) as aggravating circumstances in criminal cases, arguing that the technologies are increasingly being used to facilitate serious crimes.

Alexander Bastrykin, head of Russia’s Investigative Committee, said VPNs and AI are being used in connection with offenses including murder, incitement to suicide, sexual crimes, terrorism, and extremism.

Under the proposal, the use of these technologies during the commission of certain crimes could result in harsher penalties if adopted into Russian law.

Bastrykin did not provide specific details on how the proposed legal changes would be implemented. The proposal comes as Russian authorities continue to expand regulations governing internet use, digital technologies, and online communications.