South Texas Flood Danger Continues as Officials Warn of Life-Threatening Floodwaters

Flooding remains a serious hazard across parts of South Texas, with officials urging residents to stay away from flooded roads and rapidly rising water.

Emergency officials warn that just six inches of moving water can knock an adult off their feet, while one foot of moving water is enough to sweep away most vehicles.

Drivers are reminded to never attempt to cross flooded roadways. Floodwaters can hide washed-out pavement, debris, and strong currents that can quickly become deadly.

Residents are encouraged to monitor local weather alerts, avoid unnecessary travel in flood-prone areas, and remember the safety message: Turn Around, Don’t Drown.