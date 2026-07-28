UK Heatwave Peaks Wednesday as Temperatures Near 35°C, Setting New 2026 Record

The hottest day of the week is expected to arrive on Wednesday, with temperatures forecast to reach 35°C (95°F) in parts of eastern England, according to weather forecasters.

If the forecast is confirmed, it will mark the seventh day in 2026 that the United Kingdom has recorded temperatures of 35°C or higher, setting a new annual record.

Before this year, the highest number of days reaching at least 35°C was five, a record previously set in 1976 and matched again in 2020.

The prolonged spell of extreme heat has raised concerns about public health, wildfire risks, and pressure