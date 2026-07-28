Mega Millions, Powerball Jackpots Soar to Combined $1.4 Billion Ahead of This Week’s Drawings

Lottery players across the United States are eyeing massive prizes this week as the combined Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have climbed to approximately $1.4 billion.

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing offers an estimated $800 million jackpot, while Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is worth an estimated $663 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot has continued to roll over since the last winning ticket was sold in Ohio on March 17, 2026, when a player claimed a $60 million prize. Powerball has also gone without a jackpot winner since May 2, 2026, when two winning tickets sold in Florida and Texas split a $20 million jackpot.

Lottery officials expect increased ticket sales and long lines at retailers as excitement builds ahead of the drawings.

Mega Millions drawings are held at 11:00 p.m. ET every Tuesday and Friday, while Powerball drawings take place at 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Mega Millions is available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning the jackpot are approximately 1 in 290.5 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, with jackpot odds of approximately 1 in 292.2 million.

Residents of Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah cannot purchase lottery tickets because those states do not operate state lotteries.

Mega Millions tickets cost $5 per play, while Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. Both drawings will be closely watched as players hope to claim one of the largest lottery prizes of the year.