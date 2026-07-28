Semiconductor Stocks Plunge as SOX Index Suffers Biggest Monthly Loss Since 2008
The U.S. semiconductor sector is under heavy selling pressure, with every stock in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOX) now trading below its 50-day moving average for the first time since April 2025.
The milestone marks a sharp reversal from early June, when all 30 companies in the index were trading above their 50-day averages, underscoring the speed and breadth of the recent market decline.
The SOX Index has fallen 18.9% so far in July, putting it on track for its largest monthly loss since 2008. The index is also trading 11% below its 50-day moving average, its widest gap since late March.
Investor sentiment has weakened as the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) has recorded approximately $1.3 billion in net outflows this month, positioning it for its second-largest monthly outflow on record.
Despite the sharp correction, semiconductor stocks remain up 63% year-to-date, reflecting the sector’s strong gains earlier in 2026.
The broad decline has left many chip stocks in oversold territory, raising questions over whether the sector is approaching a potential rebound or facing further downside in the weeks ahead.