Flash Flood Threat Increases Across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut Through Wednesday

Scattered to numerous flash flooding events are expected across parts of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut today through Wednesday as periods of heavy rainfall continue to impact the region.

Weather officials warn that flash floods remain the deadliest weather hazard, urging residents to use extreme caution, especially while traveling.

Drivers are reminded never to drive through flooded roadways, as water depth and road conditions can be impossible to judge.

“Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

Residents should monitor the latest weather forecasts and be prepared to move to higher ground if flash flood warnings are issued.