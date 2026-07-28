Video circulating on social media appears to show people running through the parking lot of an Aeon Mall in Kumamoto, Japan, after what witnesses described as an apparent explosion during the aftermath of the magnitude 7.1 earthquake.

Video: Explosion Reported at Aeon Mall Parking Lot Following M7.1 Earthquake in Kumamoto, Japan https://t.co/4POUklrdfU pic.twitter.com/5ER57Wpaza — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 28, 2026

The footage captures a large cloud of smoke and debris rising from the area as people flee to safety. The cause of the apparent explosion has not been officially confirmed, and authorities have not yet stated whether it was directly related to the earthquake.

Emergency responders continue to assess damage across Kumamoto following the powerful quake, while officials urge residents to remain alert for aftershocks and follow local emergency guidance.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.