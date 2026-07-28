Update: Preliminary Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake Strikes Japan’s Kyushu; Emergency Warning and Tsunami Advisories Issued

A preliminary magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Japan’s Kyushu region on Tuesday, prompting authorities to issue an Emergency Earthquake Warning for multiple prefectures and tsunami advisories for parts of the affected coastline.

Watch Live Cameras After Powerful 7.1-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan’s Kumamoto https://t.co/ddT3PGd5iC pic.twitter.com/TH4iycnsBw — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 28, 2026

The earthquake occurred at approximately 4:27 p.m. local time near Kumamoto Prefecture at a preliminary depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), according to initial seismic reports. Strong shaking was reported across Kyushu, with emergency warnings issued for Kumamoto, Nagasaki, Kagoshima, Fukuoka, Saga, Oita, and Miyazaki prefectures.

Japanese authorities urged residents to take immediate protective action and move away from coastal areas where tsunami advisories are in effect. Officials warned that the earthquake’s magnitude and other parameters remain preliminary and could be revised as additional data becomes available.

There were no immediate official reports of deaths, injuries, or major damage, though authorities are continuing to assess the impact. The Japan Meteorological Agency is monitoring the situation closely and has warned that strong aftershocks are possible.

Financial markets are also expected to monitor developments closely when trading resumes, while emergency services remain on high alert across the affected region.