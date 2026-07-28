Photo: Freight Train Derails in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto, After Powerful Earthquake

A freight train derailed in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan, following the powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake that struck the Kyushu region on Tuesday.

The photo shows multiple freight cars off the tracks as authorities assess the damage. There were no immediate reports of injuries related to the derailment.

The earthquake caused widespread disruption across Kumamoto Prefecture, prompting inspections of railway lines, roads, airports, and other critical infrastructure. Officials continue to evaluate the extent of the damage while urging residents to remain alert for aftershocks.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation, though it occurred in the immediate aftermath of the earthquake.