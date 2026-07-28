Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in the United States ahead of a closed-door meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House, where the two leaders are expected to discuss strengthening defense cooperation and increasing pressure on Russia.

Video: Zelensky Arrives in U.S. Ahead of White House Talks With Trump on Defense, Sanctions, and Ukraine War https://t.co/OGP8Avurbl pic.twitter.com/l10IdEGMCj — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 28, 2026

According to Ukrainian and U.S. officials, the agenda includes expanding military cooperation, possible licensed production of Patriot air defense systems in Ukraine, additional air defense support, and tougher sanctions targeting Russia and countries that continue purchasing Russian energy exports.

Zelensky is also expected to pay tribute to the late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, whose funeral and memorial events are taking place in Washington. Graham was a longtime advocate for Ukraine and played a key role in advancing sanctions legislation aimed at increasing economic pressure on Russia.

The White House meeting marks the second face-to-face meeting between Trump and Zelensky this month and comes as Ukraine seeks stronger security guarantees and additional military assistance amid the ongoing war with Russia.