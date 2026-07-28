News
Authorities Urge Public to Avoid Roads Near Wildfires in Spain; 47 Roads Remain Closed
Spanish authorities are urging the public to avoid traveling on roads in the western mountains of Madrid and in wildfire-affected areas of Ávila, Toledo, and Castellón.
Officials said 47 roads remain closed due to ongoing wildfire conditions and emergency response operations.
Residents and travelers are advised to stay informed through official government and emergency management channels, follow all safety instructions, and avoid entering affected areas until authorities declare them safe.