SPC: Localized Damaging Winds Possible Overnight Across Parts of Virginia, Tennessee, and Kentucky

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued Mesoscale Discussion #1779, highlighting the potential for localized damaging wind gusts through the early morning hours across portions of Virginia, Tennessee, and Kentucky.

The discussion, issued at 11:16 p.m. CDT, is associated with Severe Thunderstorm Watch #523 and indicates that thunderstorms may continue producing wind gusts of up to 60 mph, particularly in areas where the strongest storms persist.

Forecasters said the primary hazard remains localized damaging straight-line winds, although isolated severe weather may continue as the storms move east overnight.

Residents within the watch area are urged to remain weather-aware, have multiple ways to receive warnings, and seek shelter if a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued for their location.