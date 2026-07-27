Explosions Reported in Erbil as Suspected Drone Attack Triggers Air Raid Sirens

Air raid sirens were activated and multiple explosions were heard in Erbil, Iraq, amid what appears to be a suspected drone attack, according to initial reports.

The incident comes as Iranian-backed armed groups have continued launching attacks across the region, targeting military and strategic locations. Officials have not yet confirmed the source of the explosions or identified the intended target.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage, and authorities are continuing to assess the situation. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Further updates are expected as Iraqi and regional officials provide additional information.