Rep. Max Miller Faces Abuse Allegations From Ex-Wife in Court Documents; Congressman Denies Claims

U.S. Rep. Max Miller (R-Ohio) is facing serious allegations made by his ex-wife in court documents, including claims that he poured hot water on her, held a gun to her head, and may have been responsible for their young daughter’s broken collarbone during their ongoing custody dispute. (CNN Transcripts)

The allegations are part of a contentious legal battle between Miller and his former wife, Emily Moreno, which has included restraining orders, custody proceedings, and a defamation lawsuit filed by Miller. Moreno’s claims were detailed in police interviews and court filings, but no criminal charges have been filed against Miller related to these allegations, and police have said earlier investigations were closed without charges. (CNN Transcripts)

Miller has strongly denied all allegations, describing them as false and politically motivated. He has filed a defamation lawsuit against Moreno, arguing that the accusations have damaged his reputation and career. (The Washington Post)

The legal proceedings remain ongoing, and the allegations have not been proven in court. Both parties continue to dispute the claims as custody and related civil cases move forward. (CNN Transcripts)