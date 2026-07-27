Miami Man Charged After Allegedly Attacking Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend With Machete

A 43-year-old Miami man has been arrested after police say he broke into his former girlfriend’s apartment and attacked her with a machete, despite knowing she was pregnant with his child.

According to the Miami Police Department, Freddy Delgado faces charges of armed battery, burglary with assault, and aggravated battery of a pregnant victim.

Investigators said Delgado and the victim had been in a relationship for about four months before ending it on July 18, the same day the alleged attack occurred. The victim told police the pair had argued throughout the day and that Delgado allegedly struck her and grabbed her by the face while she was at his residence.

Authorities said Delgado is the father of the victim’s unborn child, according to the arrest report.

Later that day, police said Delgado allegedly forced his way into the victim’s apartment, grabbed a machete that was lying on a bed, and attacked her. The woman reportedly escaped by locking herself inside a room and calling 911 before Delgado fled the scene.

The victim declined medical treatment at the scene, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and Delgado is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.