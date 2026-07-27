Former Iowa Democratic Delegate Arrested in Minor Solicitation Case; Iowa State University Page Removed

Former Iowa Democratic delegate Himar Hernandez has been arrested after authorities accused him of attempting to meet a minor for sexual purposes.

Following news of the arrest, Hernandez’s employee page associated with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach was removed from the university’s website. As of now, Iowa State University has not confirmed whether Hernandez remains employed by the institution.

Screenshots of the now-deleted webpage have circulated online after users archived the page before it was taken down.

The allegations remain under investigation, and Hernandez is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court. Iowa State University has not yet issued a public statement regarding his employment status.