Multiple U.S. Wireless Carriers Reported Experiencing Service Issues, Including Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile

Thousands of users across the United States are reporting problems with major wireless carriers, including Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, with many saying they are unable to make or receive calls, send text messages, or use mobile data. (StatusGator)

Reports of connectivity issues have been shared on outage-tracking platforms and social media, with some users indicating their phones are displaying “SOS” or “No Service” messages. However, as of now, there has been no official confirmation of a nationwide outage affecting all three carriers simultaneously. Some disruptions may be localized or related to interconnection issues between networks rather than separate outages at each carrier. (StatusGator)

Customers experiencing problems are encouraged to restart their devices, enable Wi-Fi Calling if available, and monitor official updates from their wireless provider as engineers investigate the reported issues.