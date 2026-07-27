Ukraine Launches Large-Scale Drone Attack Targeting Crimea and Western Russia

Ukraine has reportedly launched at least 300 drones in a large-scale overnight attack targeting Russian-occupied Crimea and several regions of western Russia, according to Russian officials and local reports.

Russian authorities said air defense systems were activated across multiple areas to intercept the incoming drones. The full extent of any damage or casualties has not yet been confirmed, and officials continue to assess the impact of the attacks.

The reported barrage is among the largest drone operations of the war and comes as both Ukraine and Russia have increasingly relied on long-range drone strikes against military, infrastructure, and strategic targets.

Ukrainian officials have not immediately commented on the reported operation or claimed responsibility.

The situation remains developing, and additional details are expected as information becomes available.