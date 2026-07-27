New video from Appleton, Wisconsin, reveals the extensive destruction left behind after a violent tornado swept through the city during Monday’s severe weather outbreak.

Video: New Footage Shows Extensive Damage After Violent Tornado Strikes Appleton, Wisconsin https://t.co/i9V1Bh4HcO pic.twitter.com/bhEItokzzq — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 27, 2026

The footage shows heavily damaged homes and businesses, uprooted trees, scattered debris, and significant structural damage across parts of the community, illustrating the tornado’s powerful impact.

Emergency crews continue search and rescue operations, assess damaged buildings, clear debris, and restore power and other essential services. Authorities are still working to determine the full extent of the damage and confirm the number of injuries.

Residents are urged to avoid affected areas, stay clear of downed power lines, and follow instructions from local emergency management officials as recovery efforts continue.

Officials are expected to provide additional updates as damage assessments progress.