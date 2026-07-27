New video from Menasha, Wisconsin, shows extensive tornado damage after a violent tornado tore through the area during Monday’s severe weather outbreak.

The footage captures heavily damaged buildings, uprooted trees, scattered debris, and widespread destruction left in the tornado’s path, highlighting the storm’s powerful impact on the community.

Video: Major Tornado Damage Reported in Menasha, Wisconsin After Violent Tornado https://t.co/NcCZ4GOPNH pic.twitter.com/Btkdl2zFYO — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 27, 2026

Emergency crews remain on the scene conducting search and rescue operations, assessing damage, clearing debris, and working to restore essential services. Authorities are continuing to evaluate the extent of the destruction and any injuries resulting from the tornado.

Residents are urged to avoid damaged areas, watch for downed power lines and unstable structures, and follow instructions from local emergency management officials.

The situation remains active, and additional information will be released as authorities continue their assessments.