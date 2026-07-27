Heat Advisory Issued for Nearly All of Southeast Texas Tuesday as Heat Index Nears 110

A Heat Advisory has been issued for nearly all of Southeast Texas for Tuesday afternoon and evening, as dangerously hot conditions are expected across the region.

Forecasters say high temperatures in the upper 90s to around 100°F will combine with high humidity to produce heat index values of up to 110°F, significantly increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Residents are urged to stay hydrated, limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, wear lightweight clothing, and check on vulnerable individuals, including the elderly, children, and pets.

Anyone who must be outdoors is encouraged to take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas and be alert for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Officials remind the public never to leave children or pets unattended in parked vehicles, where temperatures can rise to dangerous levels within minutes.