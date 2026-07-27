New video from Appleton, Wisconsin, shows the damage left behind after a tornado swept through the area during severe storms.

The footage captures damaged buildings, debris scattered across neighborhoods, and downed trees, highlighting the destructive force of the tornado. Initial reports indicate injuries and significant property damage, though officials are still assessing the full extent of the impact.

Video: Footage Shows Damage Left Behind by Appleton, Wisconsin Tornado https://t.co/cBgQKQK5cr pic.twitter.com/iGto3CkrFD — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 27, 2026

Emergency crews remain on the scene conducting search and rescue operations, clearing debris, restoring utilities, and evaluating damaged structures.

Authorities are urging residents to avoid affected areas, watch for downed power lines and other hazards, and continue following instructions from local emergency management officials.

The situation remains fluid, and additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.