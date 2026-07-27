Tornado Warning Continues for Tinley Park, Matteson, and Richton Park, Illinois Until 1:15 PM CDT

The National Weather Service (NWS) has continued the Tornado Warning for parts of northeastern Illinois, including Tinley Park, Matteson, and Richton Park, until 1:15 p.m. CDT.

Residents in the warning area should remain in shelter immediately as the dangerous storm continues to move through the region. A tornado warning means a tornado has been observed or indicated by weather radar, posing an immediate threat to life and property.

People should stay in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows. Those in mobile homes, vehicles, or outdoors should move to a substantial shelter without delay.

The storm may also produce damaging winds, large hail, torrential rainfall, and dangerous flying debris, making travel hazardous.

Residents are urged to continue monitoring updates from the National Weather Service and local emergency management officials until the warning expires or is canceled.

This is a developing weather situation, and additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.