FAA Notifies Controllers of Overnight Airport Code Change from PBI to DJT Following Trump Airport Renaming

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has notified air traffic control facilities and aviation stakeholders nationwide that Palm Beach International Airport will officially adopt a new three-letter location identifier, changing from PBI to DJT overnight.

According to an FAA operational advisory distributed to controllers, the identifier change will take effect during the overnight operational period, with a San Francisco (SFO) Ground Delay Program scheduled for flights departing at 02:00 Zulu (UTC) and later to ensure compliance with the transition.

The change follows the airport’s official renaming to Donald J. Trump International Airport, making DJT its new FAA location identifier.

The advisory also outlined operational staffing triggers and potential ground stop or delay programs affecting several major U.S. airports throughout the day, as part of routine national traffic management planning.

The identifier update means pilots, airlines, dispatchers, and air traffic controllers will begin using DJT in flight plans and operational communications instead of the long-standing PBI designation.