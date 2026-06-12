Pizza Delivery Driver Anshul Kuncha Killed During Delivery to Vacant Property in Philadelphia

Anshul Kuncha, 28, a pizza delivery driver and Indian national living in Philadelphia, was shot and killed while making a late-night delivery to a vacant property in North Philadelphia, according to police.

Investigators said Kuncha was found with a gunshot wound shortly after 12:30 a.m. on the 2300 block of Edgley Street and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities believe he was delivering food to a vacant apartment at the Raymond Rosen Homes when the attack occurred.

Police reviewed surveillance footage that reportedly shows two individuals following Kuncha as he approached the property.

Investigators later traced the phone number used to place the order and found that the food had been delivered but remained untouched inside the vacant unit.

No arrests have been made, and the weapon used in the killing has not been recovered.

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction as the investigation continues.