Video: Massive Fire Erupts at Friofort Plant in Buin, Chile Amid Ammonia Risk

A major fire has broken out at the Friofort industrial plant in Buin, Chile, according to local media reports.

Massive Fire Erupts at Friofort Plant in Buin, Chile Amid Ammonia Risk pic.twitter.com/idz5etAhdn — Cedar News (@cedar_news) May 30, 2026

The facility is reported to contain around 17,000 liters of ammonia, raising serious concerns due to the chemical’s hazardous nature. Emergency services rushed to the scene to contain the blaze and assess potential risks, while authorities have not yet confirmed the number or severity of injuries.

Firefighters are working to prevent the fire from spreading and to control any possible chemical leak. Investigations into the cause of the incident are expected once the situation is stabilized.