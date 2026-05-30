Munich Airport Temporarily Shut Down After Drone Alert Triggers Emergency Measures

Munich Airport has declared an emergency situation after a drone sighting prompted a full suspension of air traffic. According to Blick, all operations at the airport have been halted, with both runways affected.

As a result, takeoffs and landings have been suspended, effectively closing one of Europe’s busiest aviation hubs for the time being. Airport authorities implemented the shutdown as a precaution while security teams respond to the drone alert and assess the airspace situation.

No details have yet been released about the origin of the drone or when normal operations might resume.