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Video: Eight Students Rescued After Roller Coaster Malfunction Leaves Them Stranded 100 Feet Above Ground in Texas
Eight high school students were rescued after becoming stranded for several hours on the Iron Shark roller coaster in Galveston, Texas, when the ride malfunctioned and stopped midway up a 100-foot vertical lift. Firefighters carried out a rescue operation to safely bring the passengers down.
The students, who were visiting the amusement park as part of a school field trip, were all rescued without injuries and later confirmed safe. Ride operators said the attraction will undergo a thorough inspection before being allowed to return to service.