Video: Drone Crashes Into Apartment Building in Galați, Romania, Causing Explosion

Video shows the aftermath of a reported drone crash into a multi-story residential building in Galați early Friday morning.

Drone Crashes Into Apartment Building in Galați, Romania, Causing Explosion pic.twitter.com/jx9p0SxKBR — Cedar News (@cedar_news) May 29, 2026

Authorities said the impact triggered a powerful explosion and fire, prompting a major emergency response.

Local emergency services reported that two residents on the 10th floor were injured.

Security forces and specialized investigators have secured the area and are working to determine the origin of the drone.