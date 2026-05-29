Video: New Glenn Rocket Explodes During Ground Test in Florida; No Injuries Reported

The “New Glenn” rocket operated by Blue Origin exploded on Thursday evening during a test at the launch pad in Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA.

New Glenn Rocket Explodes During Ground Test in Florida; No Injuries Reported pic.twitter.com/boQzD9u5Ht — Cedar News (@cedar_news) May 29, 2026

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. Eastern Time, according to local reports. The company confirmed that no injuries were reported.

In a statement, Blue Origin said: “We experienced an anomaly during a today’s engine hot-fire test. All personnel are safe, and we will share more information as it becomes available.”

The Cape Canaveral Space Force Station also confirmed that all staff are safe and no casualties were recorded.

The company, founded by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, had been preparing to fuel the rocket for a scheduled engine test when the explosion occurred.

Blue Origin successfully completed the third flight of the New Glenn rocket last month.